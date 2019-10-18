NEWTON - The Catawba County Branch NAACP will hold its 40th annual awards banquet on Saturday, Oct. 26, in Hickory.

The banquet will be at 6 p.m. at Crowne Plaza Hotel on U.S. 70 SE. This annual banquet celebrates the accomplishments of the chapter and its members, awards scholarships to students, and recognizes a Catawba County leader with the William M. Turner Award.

Members and guests are encouraged to attend. The event is open to the public. Tickets are $30 and you may obtain a ticket by contacting Lynn Dorfman, branch secretary, at  571-331-5119.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is the nation's oldest and largest civil rights organization. The North Carolina Conference of NAACP Branches is 70 years old and includes more than 100 units across the state. The Catawba County Branch meets the second Sunday of each month.

