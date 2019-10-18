NEWTON - The Catawba County Branch NAACP will hold its 40th annual awards banquet on Saturday, Oct. 26, in Hickory.
The banquet will be at 6 p.m. at Crowne Plaza Hotel on U.S. 70 SE. This annual banquet celebrates the accomplishments of the chapter and its members, awards scholarships to students, and recognizes a Catawba County leader with the William M. Turner Award.
Members and guests are encouraged to attend. The event is open to the public. Tickets are $30 and you may obtain a ticket by contacting Lynn Dorfman, branch secretary, at 571-331-5119.
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is the nation's oldest and largest civil rights organization. The North Carolina Conference of NAACP Branches is 70 years old and includes more than 100 units across the state. The Catawba County Branch meets the second Sunday of each month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.