GRANITE FALLS — On Sept. 22, 1989, Hurricane Hugo came to the area, leaving behind mass destruction and power outages.
In recognition of the 30-year anniversary of the storm, the Granite Falls History Committee is seeking Hugo-related photos, newspaper clippings, and other memorabilia to exhibit at the Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum during September.
People with items to lend should contact Linda Crowder by phone at 828-396-1066 or by email at lrdrcrowder@gmail.com. They may also leave items at the museum. Located at 107 Falls Ave., the museum is open Saturdays and Sundays from 2 until 4 p.m., except holiday weekends. There is no admission charge. In addition to its permanent exhibits, the museum will be displaying Shuford Mills memorabilia through August.
For information about the museum, check out its website (www.granitefallshistorymuseum.org) and/or its Facebook page (Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum).