BETHLEHEM — More than 400 people attended Mount Pisgah Lutheran Church’s 160th-anniversary celebration at the annual homecoming service held Oct. 6.
Mount Pisgah was honored to have N.C. Evangelical Lutheran Church’s bishop, the Rev. Dr. Timothy M. Smith, as the guest speaker. The service included special music from harpist, Grace Wepner, soloists Meredith Priestley and Lauren Wasmund, singing from the Mount Pisgah Choir and Mount Pisgah’s Kid’s in Christ Choir, as well as brass ensemble performances from the Mount Pisgah Brass Ensemble joined by students from West Middle School.
Local Boy Scout Troop 275 assisted during the community event. After the service, the crowd enjoyed a luncheon together as well as some fun for everyone with games of cornhole, inflatables for the kids and other activities.
A highlight of the service was the installation of Pastor Kate Crecelius in the newly created position of part-time Associate pastor at Mount Pisgah. Crecelius, a resident of Hickory, served Unity Lutheran Church previously but stated that, “…after working with the people of Mount Pisgah over the last couple of years, I eagerly accepted a call to serve God with them when an opportunity became available.”
“As an associate pastor, she is preaching, teaching and visiting, but most of all Pastor Kate is helping to do ministry in the special way we do — to, for and with, the special people of Mount Pisgah,” said Pastor Mike Stone.
Mount Pisgah Lutheran Church is on N.C. 127 in Bethlehem, in front of the Lowes Foods shopping center. Regular Sunday services are at 8 and 10:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. Call the church at 828-495-8251 or visit its website at www.mtpisgahelca.org or its Facebook page at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church, ELCA.
