Local food pantries are feeling the hit from the effects of rising unemployment and Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home orders.
Allen Sherrill, director of Food Pantry Operations at Eastern Cooperative Christian Ministry (ECCCM), has seen a noticeable uptick in requests for nutritional services.
“In the first two weeks of the governor’s stay-at-home order, our food pantry increased 65 (percent) in food requests,” Sherrill said. “We expect requests to increase significantly as we move through 30-, 60- and 90-day cycles of unemployment, as residents need critical assistance.”
ECCCM is currently feeding more than 1,700 households per month. Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry (GHCCM) is serving over 700 families.
“As a result of COVID-19 and the closure of some food sources in the area (and) the loss of jobs, GHCCM is seeing an increase in the need for food,” said Linda Wade, director of development at GHCCM. “To date we are seeing an increase of 7 (percent).”
Wade expects the number of families in need of food to double as the health crisis and unemployment trends continue.
The organizations receive food donations in multiple ways, but Sherrill said ECCCM has seen a decline in donations from local grocery stores and churches. “We receive donations from grocery stores on a daily basis, although those quantities have dropped significantly, in direct correlation with demand and hoarding situations at the local stores,” he said. “Church food drives are not occurring right now as churches are closed.”
And there’s more concern on the horizon.
“At this point we are not sure if the annual letter carrier food drive, typically on the second Saturday in May, will occur,” he said. “This will be a decision by the letter carriers and/or Post Office.”
The food drive, called Stamp Out Hunger, is the country’s largest single-day food drive and has collected 1.6 billion pounds of food since it began in 1993, according to a previous HDR article.
“If the food drive does not occur, we are not certain local residents will have any food donations to share,” Sherrill said.
ECCCM and GHCCM continue to accept food and financial contributions but have suspended clothing donations due to the pandemic. GHCCM accepts food donations Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Drop offs can be made at the rear loading dock of the GHCCM building located at 31 First Ave. SE in Hickory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.