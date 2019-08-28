An unidentified moped driver died after being hit by two cars near the intersection of Old N.C. 10 and Interstate 40 West in Burke County Wednesday morning, according to a release from N.C. Highway Patrol.
The moped did not stop for a red traffic signal and collided with a Chevrolet Equinox driven by 39-year-old Hickory resident Jessica Salmon Frye, according to the release.
The Chevrolet was coming off the exit ramp from the interstate, according to the release.
The moped driver was thrown from the vehicle. Two witnesses at the scene tried to help the driver.
Another vehicle, a Toyota 4Runner driven by 69-year-old Morganton resident Wanda Lee Nicholson, hit the injured driver again while the driver was lying in the road, according to the release.
The moped driver was pronounced dead at Carolinas Healthcare System Blue Ridge in Valdese, according to the release.
Troopers were able to confirm the moped driver’s identity but have not released it pending notification of family members.
The troopers investigating the crashes will confer with District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office on the possibility of any charges, according to the release.
The road was not well-lit and “there was a light fog in the area” at the time the 4Runner hit the moped driver, according to the release.
Anyone with information on the crashes should call the highway patrol at 828-438-6291.
