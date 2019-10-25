Monuments to a Miracle: New park, mural dedicated in honor of 1944 polio hospital

In the midst of a polio epidemic in 1944, the people of Hickory came together to swiftly build a hospital that would serve as a regional hub for polio patients.
That effort, known as the Miracle of Hickory, was commemorated Friday with two new memorials: one at the site of the original hospital and one downtown.
At 11 a.m., city leaders held a ceremony at the Hickory Music Factory – the site of the hospital – for the renaming of a portion of Jaycee Park to Miracle of Hickory Park.
The ceremony included the unveiling of new signs and renderings of a memorial garden.
“The Tower of Miracles,” an obelisk created in honor of the Miracle and previously displayed in downtown, will find a new home at the site.
Public Services Director Kevin Greer said the plans for the new park plans would go to the Hickory City Council and that they would take about two months to construct.
The dedication brought out polio survivors, including at least one who does not live in Hickory.
Jerry Creasy, 80, now lives in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. In 1944, Creasy was a 5-year-old polio patient from High Point.
His parents brought him to the hospital, where he stayed for six weeks in August and September.
Creasy credited the treatment he received at the hospital as saving his life.
“It’s a little strange to be away from people that you know and take care of you but the hospital did an excellent job of taking care of us and treating us and brought us to a good recovery, most of us,” Creasy said.
Hickory’s finest moment
The polio hospital in Hickory was known for treating both white and black children during a time when segregation was in full force.
That aspect of the Miracle story is highlighted in the mural dedicated to the Miracle story that was just completed on the wall of Lindy’s Furniture in downtown.
The mural depicts a nurse caring for a black child in the hospital.
Hunter Speagle, the artist who painted the mural, spoke of his deep connection to the Miracle story and to the piece of art.
“My entire year has been dedicated to this,” Speagle said. “So when someone asks what it means to me, what does one year of your life mean to you? It means everything, so I am really excited about this.”
Speagle said the humanitarianism at the heart of the Miracle story resonates deeply with him.
Following the ceremony at the music factory, the city leaders, civic leaders and others went downtown for the dedication of the mural.
The mural project is a collaboration between Rotary clubs in Hickory and Catawba County and the Piedmont Post Polio Support Group.
Speaking at the dedication of the mural, historian Richard Eller called the Miracle the city’s “finest moment.”
“I think the thing that we learn from this event is just how good we are together, how important it is that we confront any problem that we have as united as we possibly can,” Eller said.
Fundraising efforts are still underway for the mural and for additional features at the park.
To donate, look for the “Miracle of Hickory 75th Commemoration Project” on Facebook or call Cliff Moone at 828-612-6407.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.