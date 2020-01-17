Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, Jan. 20. A number of local government offices and libraries will be closed in observance.
Those closings include:
» Hickory city offices, Patrick Beaver Memorial Library and Ridgeview Branch Library will be closed Monday. The Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism administrative offices and all recreation centers will also be closed. Westmont Recreation Center will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 21. Garbage and recycling services will operate on a normal schedule.
» Catawba County offices, libraries and the Blackburn Construction/Demo Landfill will be closed Monday.
» Newton city offices and recreation centers will be closed Monday. Parks will be open. Sanitation services will run on a regular schedule.
» Conover city offices will be closed for Monday. Sanitation services will run on a normal schedule.
This is a partial list of closings for the area. Check with your local government, business, etc. for more information about holiday hours.
