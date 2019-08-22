An arrest has been made in a case involving five law enforcement car break-ins between July 29 and Aug. 4, according to a press release from N.C. State Bureau of Investigation. The agencies impacted include Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, Hickory Police Department and Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
Jermichael Junior Hunt, III, 21, was arrested on Aug. 15, the release said. At the time of arrest, Hunt was in possession of stolen items including weapons, safety equipment and clothing from the police vehicles.
Hunt has been charged with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm and received a $20,000 secured bond.
The recovered weapons belong to multiple law enforcement jurisdictions.
"Because this is an ongoing investigation, we are not able to release the specific types of weapons recovered," the release said.
According to an incident report filed on July 29, an AR-15 and six AR-15 magazines were stolen from an Iredell County patrol vehicle in Catawba County.
A Barnes Precision Machine rifle, a shirt and pants with the Hickory Police Department insignia, a bulletproof vest, a drone, ammunition in the weapon, and hearing protection were stolen from a Hickory police vehicle parked in Caldwell County. Another Hickory patrol car had four AR-15 magazines stolen out of it in Long View, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.
This is a multiagency investigation made up of the SBI, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Hickory Police Department, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Longview Police Department, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), according to the release.
There is still more stolen property to be recoverd, so the SBI is asking anyone with information to call the SBI's Northwestern District Office at 828-294-2226 or local authorities.