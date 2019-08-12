The location of a mural to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Miracle of Hickory will soon be final.
The Miracle of Hickory Commemoration Planning Committee enthusiastically voted to place the mural on the exterior wall of Lindy’s Furniture Co. at 233 First Ave. NW in downtown Hickory on Monday.
Committee representative Cliff Moone said Lindy’s Furniture’s owners are in support of the project and its design and have no issue with the mural being placed on the building. The group first approached the owners about using their wall several weeks ago.
J.E. Hudson first opened Lindy’s Furniture in Connelly Springs in 1917. Eventually, his sons took over the family business and they opened a second location in Hickory in the early 1950s, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article. The Hudson family still owns and operates the business.
Earlier in the summer, there was much debate on where the mural would be placed after Hickory City Council denied the group use of the exterior wall of the Hickory Wine Shoppe in Union Square due to structural issues.
On June 4, the council voted to allow the committee to use an exterior wall of the Hickory Music Factory, which stands where the 1944 Emergency Infantile Paralysis Hospital once stood.
Councilwoman Jill Patton made a motion during that same meeting to give council the power to approve a final rendering of the artwork if the committee chooses to use a city-owned wall for the mural.
After that meeting, the committee had a choice: use the Music Factory wall or find a privately-owned wall.
The mural, designed by local artist Hunter Speagle, will now go on the exterior wall of Lindy’s Furniture, which accomplishes the committee’s goal of placing the mural on a highly visible downtown wall.
The committee hopes to have the mural completed by mid-October and a special ceremony to unveil the mural and commemorate the anniversary is in the works.
The idea for a project to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Miracle of Hickory originated more than a year ago in the Hickory Sunrise Rotary Club. Eventually, it was decided the Hickory Rotary Club and the Piedmont Post Polio Support Group, which has members who were patients in the 1944 hospital, were to form a committee to plan the project.
Moone says in addition to the mural, there are some other commemoration project ideas that are being explored near the original site of the hospital.
The mural project is estimated to cost $30,000, according to Moone. The committee has already received a grant of $4,000 from the United Arts Council.
For local Rotarians, this initiative is extra special as the international club has worked to eradicate polio worldwide since the 1980s, which is why the majority of Rotary clubs in the area plan to participate in the fundraising efforts for the mural.
The call for donations is also open to the public.
“We hope to also have corporate donations and individual donations to fund this project,” Moone said.
To make a donation to the mural project, make checks payable to the Hickory Rotary Club with “Miracle of Hickory Commemoration Project” on the memo line. Those checks can be sent to the Hickory Rotary Club at P.O. Box 2628 Hickory, NC 28603-2628.
The Hickory Rotary Club has agreed to use its 501C-3 account for receiving and dispensing the funds, Moone said.
For more information, contact Cliff Moone at 828-612-6407.