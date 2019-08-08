NEWTON — In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry (ECCCM) will have a booth and food drive at the NORMfest to be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Norman B. Coley Amphitheater in Conover.
ECCCM brings together the resources of the Christian community to serve the people in need of crisis assistance, support and education, in response to God’s call. The food pantry is a key component for ECCCM and the people it services. Food insecurity affects 20% of Catawba County residents. In 2018, ECCCM provided 1.3 million pounds of food to those in need.
“NORMfest, a free event, offers something for everyone including great music, bouncy houses, food trucks, fireworks and the opportunity to give back to your community through you support of ECCCM’s ministry and food drive,” said the Rev. Bob Silber, executive director of ECCCM. “Please bring a can of food and show your support for those less fortunate in our community.”
For additional information of the festivities, click here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1055013151367764/
ECCCM is a Catawba County United Way partner agency.