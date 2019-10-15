HICKORY - At the October meeting of the Hickory Tavern Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, Col. Troy E. Gilleland, U.S. Army, a native of Hickory and 39-year veteran, spoke on the myriad of difficulties that may face service/deployed military personnel when they return home.
Gilleland is currently a part of St. Michael's All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association (paratroopers) and works to assist returning veterans who have suffered trauma and face many challenges returning to civilian life. He noted we currently have 1.4 million people serving in the military, with one-half of them younger than 25. He challenged all Americans to recognize post-deployment needs for reintegration into the community through services and support.
Gilleland stressed the importance of government and civilian communities to offer recognition, honor, respect and basic necessitates of social and financial services. He said returning service men and women may need financial assistance with housing, bills and job training; help with services from the Veterans Administration; grief counseling; development of coping skills; post traumatic stress therapy; morale-enhancing programs and connection with various veterans-associated organizations.
He added, "On Veterans Day we reflect on the immeasurable burdens born by so few in the name of so many, and we rededicate ourselves to supporting those who have worn America's uniform and the families who stand alongside then."
Hickory Tavern reminds everyone that Nov. 11 is Veterans Day, so be sure to thank a veteran and offer help that may be needed to integrate back into civilian life. The Catawba County Veterans Administration at 25 Government Ave., Newton, (off U.S. 321 South) is available to assist veterans and their dependents.
