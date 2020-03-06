For more than 10 years, H.M. Arndt Middle School has flown international flags, along with the U.S. and North Carolina flags, as a way to embrace student diversity and spark questions about other countries.
“It’s always been positive,” Jason Guptill, teacher at Arndt Middle, said.
Guptill is currently a career and technical education (CTE) instructor at the school, but he previously taught social studies. He was also a scoutmaster with the Boy Scouts of America. He introduced the idea of flying international flags at the school.
Principal Jennifer Stodden said the purpose of flying the flags is to recognize the diversity they have at the school. “The reason we use the various flags of different countries, in addition to the U.S. flag, is to spotlight and celebrate those specific countries so students see the importance of not just being a U.S. citizen but a global citizen,” she said.
Stodden said 50 percent of the students at Arndt Middle come from a diverse background. “We celebrate diversity,” Stodden said.
Guptill said people would approach him and ask, “What flag are you flying today?” But he said he never received negative feedback until last week when a photo was posted to social media followed by dismissive comments about the international flags.
“I was taken aback by any controversy,” Guptill said.
Comments on social media said that the school is either flying the flags improperly or that Arndt shouldn’t fly the international flags at all.
According to Guptill, the American flag and any international flag are meant to be flown at the same height and the international flag can’t be bigger than the American flag. This is how the flags are flown at Arndt Middle. Stodden added that the North Carolina flag could be flown either below the international flag or the U.S flag.
The international flag is selected by chance unless there is a reason to choose a flag from a country, for example, which is celebrating a holiday. The Welsh flag flew over the school this week as people in Wales celebrated the holiday St. David’s Day.
Stodden said all flags flown are of U.S. allies.
Guptill said he has collected many flags over the years, including flags from the American Revolution, which are also sometimes flown outside the school.
Three students volunteer to assist in raising flags outside of the school. This year, that’s seventh- graders Gabby Spatz, Gabby Bryant and Asher Barham.
Barham said he volunteered because he wanted to try something new. “I think we can always bring something new from a different culture and different view into our school and understand where they come from,” Barham said.
Spatz said that when she sees the international flags flown at half-staff she is reminded that there are others in the world who go through terrible experiences.
“We learn about new holidays, too,” Bryant said.
Guptill said he hopes Arndt will continue to fly international flags long after he leaves.
Guptill said that the school’s use of international flags in no way diminishes the school’s patriotism. The school flies the U.S. flag every day and there are memorials within their school to remember fallen soldiers.
“So many of our students won’t have the opportunity to travel far outside of Catawba County,” Stodden said. “It’s our job as educators to bring international and that global awareness into our building.”
