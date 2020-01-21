Sweater weather has been in full swing for the past few days, but Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said warm weather will be returning to the Catawba Valley soon.
“With the arctic high pressure moving into the area from this past weekend’s rain, Tuesday was the heart of the cold temperatures,” Powell said. He added that Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the 40s.
Temperatures will creep into the upper 40s and lower 50s on Thursday and Friday, with chances of rain for Saturday.
“Over the last 32 days, Monday and Tuesday were the only two days that had below average temperatures. Every other day has been above average temperature, and we will continue to see those in the last week of January and moving into February,” Powell explained.
Although not all hope is lost for snow this winter, Powell said the Catawba Valley will probably not see any winter weather for the next few weeks.
KEEP WARM
Warming stations open when the weather is forecast to be 32 degrees or below for the daily low. Below is a schedule of participating local churches:
- Monday: First Presbyterian Church, 237 Second St. NW Hickory
- Tuesday: Life House, 831 Second Ave. Place SE Hickory
- Wednesday: Morning Star Baptist, 126 Fourth Ave. SW Hickory
- Thursday: First United Methodist, 311 Third Ave. NE Hickory
- Friday: Corinth Reformed Church, 150 16th Ave. NW Hickory
- Saturday: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 547 Sixth St. NW Hickory
- Sunday: St Luke's United Methodist Church, 52 16th Ave. NW Hickory
Pick up is at Life House at 4 p.m. Drop off is at the Salvation Army at 10 p.m. Contact 828-514-2439 for more information.
First Presbyterian Church in Newton (701 N. Main Ave.) will also be open from 6 p.m. to 8:15 a.m. when the temperature is forecast to be below 25 degrees during the night.
