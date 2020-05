Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG TO AFFECT MUCH OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA THROUGH THE EARLY MORNING HOURS... FOG WILL DEVELOP THROUGHOUT THE REGION EARLY THIS MORNING AS ABUNDANT MOISTURE CONTINUES NEAR THE SURFACE. THE FOG WILL BECOME DENSE IN SOME LOCATIONS AND REDUCE VISIBILITY TO LESS THAN ONE- QUARTER MILE FROM TIME TO TIME. PATCHY DENSE FOG IS MOST LIKELY TO IMPACT LOCATIONS NEAR THE INTERSTATE 40 CORRIDOR AND IN THE MOUNTAIN RIVER VALLEYS THROUGH DAYBREAK. USE LOW-BEAM HEADLIGHTS AND FOG LAMPS IF YOU ENCOUNTER FOG WHILE DRIVING. ALLOW EXTRA TRAVEL TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION, SLOW DOWN, AND PERMIT MORE DISTANCE BETWEEN VEHICLES.