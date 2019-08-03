U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry said it’s not his role to confront President Donald Trump or other politicians over the statements they make.
McHenry, who has represented most of Catawba County in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2005, made the remarks in response to a question at a town hall meeting in Hickory on Thursday.
A woman who identified herself as Linda from Lincoln County pointed to comments McHenry made in 2005 criticizing the American Civil Liberties Union as an organization opposed to traditional values.
She then referred to statements of President Donald Trump, including ones praising North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and disparaging women and minority members of Congress, and asked McHenry how those aligned with moral values.
McHenry responded that Trump’s statements are his own and do not necessarily reflect McHenry’s views. He added that people knew about the types of statement Trump made before they elected him.
Ultimately, McHenry said, it will be the public that will hold both him and Trump accountable for the things they say and do.
McHenry said his job is to make laws and not to give his opinion on things other leaders say.
“I’ve got a job to do to change public policy,” McHenry said. “I’m a legislator. I’m not a commentator.”
He gave the example of working on the House Committee on Financial Services with Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters.
Rather than arguing with Waters on statements about Republicans, McHenry said his focus was on working to pass legislation.
“So I get to work with people that I disagree with and I’ve got to come to terms with and that is separate and aside from … the political debate that happens on TV and social media, but that’s the world I operate in,” McHenry said.
Later in the meeting, Doug Michael, a doctor in Conover, also asked McHenry to address his role in improving civil discourse and standing up to remarks by Trump.
“We weren’t doing great before him (Trump),” Michael said. “We’re sure not doing great now. And if your answer is similar to what it was for Linda — that you’re a legislator — then how in the world do we get to a better place?”
McHenry reiterated that he did not see it as his role to confront other leaders, including political opponents like Waters, on objectionable statements.
He said he spent the early years of his professional career giving opinions on other politicians and found that doing so hurt his relationships with colleagues.
Concerning Trump, McHenry said, “I support his public policy and I’m not going to critique his every utterance.”
The answers to both questions received applause throughout the room.
Michael, however, was not satisfied with the response.
“I guess we’re all going (to) continue to be concerned about the level of discourse, the brokenness, because that’s not an answer,” Michael said as he sat down.