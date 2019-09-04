Hickory Motor Speedway was the epicenter of the racing universe on Saturday night for the running of the prestigious 43rd annual Paramount Auto Group Bobby Isaac Memorial honoring one of Catawba County’s motorsport legends.
The Carolina Custom Golf Cart Super Trucks led off the event with their 50-lap feature. HMS points leader Allen Huffman took the top spot in qualifying with Charlie Watson to his outside, while Joey Shuryan and Dennis Trivete made up the second row. After passing Huffman on the third lap and remaining neck and neck with him throughout the race, Watson ultimately earned the win. Huffman finished second, while Travis Baity took third, Shuryan came in fourth and Trivette finished fifth.
The Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models hit the track next for a 50-lap race of their own. Starting side by side on the front row were Cody DeMarmels and Josh Kossek, while row two was made up of Mason Ludwig and Brendan Doyle. After taking the pole in qualifying, DeMarmels raced to a first-place finish to extend his points lead, while Ryan Rackley finished second and Ludwig took third. Coming in fourth was Mitch Walker with Kossek finishing fifth.
The Hickory Vintage Racing Series rolled off next for 25 laps, with Bill Webb grabbing pole position and Bill Powell starting second. The duo battled door to door for the top spot, with Webb increasing his points lead thanks to a first-place finish. Coming in second was Powell, while Mackie Webb finished third and Robert Webb came in fourth.
The NASCAR Whelen All-American Series followed with a 150-lap battle that saw Ryan Repko take the top spot in qualifying with Austin McDaniel to his outside and Adam Lemke and Justin Carroll begin on row two. The leaders remained side by side early, but several drivers enjoyed time in the lead before Sam Mayer claimed the checkered flag at the end. Watson hung on for a hard-fought second-place finish in his second race of the night, while Justin Carroll came in third ahead of Repko in fourth and Matt Leicht in fifth.
The Street Stocks division closed out the evening’s festivities with a 30-lap race. Gaining the top spot in qualifying was Jesse Clark, while Jeff Sparks started to his outside and Drew Cox and Kevin Eby made up row two. After both Cox and Sparks experienced mechanical issues, Eby would end up in the lead with Clark in second. Finishing third through fifth were Marshall Sutton, Trey Buff and Ethan Johnson.
The NASCAR Whelen All-American Series will be back in action this Saturday for Gaston Rentals Night at the Races and a big night of racing. The following week, the regular season will come to an end on NAPA Championship Night presented by Pull-A-Part with all divisions in action.
