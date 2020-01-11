The man who died as a result of the ammonia leak at Lineage Logistics on Taylorsville Highway on Friday has been identified.
Anthony Edward Lamattino, 35, of Woodstock, Georgia, died as a result of the accident. Carson Brandon Drawdy was also injured in the incident.
The company issued a statement on the incident late Friday:
“Earlier today, there was an ammonia release at our facility in Statesville that resulted in the death of a Lineage Logistics sub-contractor. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of this individual. We are working in close coordination with local authorities and regulatory officials to conduct a full investigation. Lineage’s top priority is the health and safety of our employees, partners, and the communities in which we live and operate. We take compliance with all applicable state and federal regulations extremely seriously and will be working with all relevant agencies during our investigation. To ensure consistent and centralized communications during this process, we will work closely with local authorities and regulatory officials to provide further updates.”
Crews from Monticello, Mooresville and Statesville fire departments, along with Iredell EMS and Iredell Rescue, responded to the incident on Friday as well as hazardous materials crews from Charlotte, according to Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell.
“We are working with OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) on the investigation,” Campbell said on Friday. He said the investigation will attempt to determine exactly what occurred.
Lineage Logistics is a cold storage company providing warehousing and transportation, according to the company website.
