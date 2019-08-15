A Catawba man was arrested Monday after the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Group found four ounces of crack cocaine in his vehicle, according to a Catawba County Sheriff’s Office press release.
The Special Enforcement Group was patrolling Old Catawba Road in Claremont when they spotted Ryan Eugene Farley’s 2007 Audi. Farley’s outstanding warrant for communicating threats, issued by the Catawba Police Department, led deputies to pull him over, according to the release.
After deputies stopped the vehicle, Farley, “disregarded officer’s commands and physically resisted arrest, and was taken into custody,” according to the release. Deputies then searched the 2007 Audi, and found four ounces of crack cocaine, the release stated.
Farley was then charged with the following: Trafficking cocaine by possession, trafficking cocaine by transportation, maintaining a vehicle/place for controlled substance and resisting a public officer. He was also served the outstanding warrant for arrest for communicating threats.
Farley was taken before a magistrate, and his total bond was set at $801,500.