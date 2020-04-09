A man has been charged with kidnapping and multiple assault charges following a domestic violence incident in Alexander County on Thursday morning.
Gregory Lee Hartshorn, 49, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, assault by strangulation, assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, communicating threats, first degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm while being restricted with a domestic violence order out of the state of Louisiana and resisting arrest.
Authorities responded to a residence off of Church Road in the Wittenburg community during the early morning hours on Thursday, according to an Alexander County Sheriff’s Office press release.
The victim was unable to call 911 or leave the residence for medical help for approximately four hours. She eventually was able to escape from the defendant and drove to a store in Taylorsville to seek help, according to the release.
Taylorsville Police and Alexander County officers responded to the scene to locate Hartshorn at approximately 8 a.m. Officers were told that he was armed with a rifle, according to the release.
Officers made entry into the residence and located the rifle. They did not initially locate Hartshorn at the residence.
Two officers remained on the scene while others set up a command post at Friendship Lutheran Church. Hartshorn was located at the residence as he was attempting to get into a vehicle and leave. He was taken into custody at that time.
The victim was transported to Iredell Memorial Hospital by Alexander County EMS to be treated for injuries. The victim sustained serious injuries as the result of the assault, according to the release.
Hartshorn is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a 48-hour-hold no bond, according to the release.
Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman thanked officers with the Taylorsville Police Department, NC Highway Patrol, NC Highway Patrol Aviation Unit, Homeland Security, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and Alexander County Emergency Services personnel. All agencies responded quickly to help set up a perimeter to keep the suspect contained, according to the release.
