A Hickory man charged with robbing the CVS Pharmacy on 12th Street NE made his first appearance in court Tuesday morning.
Lester Diontae Lackey, 29, is charged with two felony counts of robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons and one felony count of speeding to elude arrest with two aggravating factors, according to a police report.
In his brief court appearance before Judge David Aycock, Lackey asked for an appointed attorney. Cynthia Goelling was appointed as his attorney.
He’s due back in court on April 14. He was issued a $30,000 secured bond.
On Monday afternoon, Lackey went into the drugstore with a gun and demanded money from the clerk, according to a Hickory police release.
Lackey later led officers on a chase that ended with a crash near Hickory Regional Airport, according to the release.
In addition to Hickory officers, Caldwell County deputies and state troopers were also involved in the chase.
