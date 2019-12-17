Augustana Church Service.jpeg

(From left) Shawn Mitchell, the Rev. Gaven Mize and Mark Merucci lead service at Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hickory. 

 Courtesy of Gaven Mize

A man was arrested for breaking into a Hickory church about an hour before Sunday school classes was scheduled to start at Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Joseph Ray Durance, 42, of Hickory was arrested Sunday morning and charged with felony breaking and entering a place of worship, two counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering and also charged with injury to personal property.

Durance was given a $36,000 bond. He was listed as being homeless on the “Who’s in Jail” website.

Front window.jpeg

The outside view of a broken window at Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hickory.

Pastor Gaven Mize of Augustana said Durance pried a brick out of a concrete cross monument outside the church and used it to break a window.

Mize said a couple of church members entered the building and found Durance inside.

Mize said Durance took some items from the church and left.

According to an incident report from the Hickory Police Department, multiple gold cross necklaces, silver necklace chains, a harmonica and baseball trading cards were reported stolen.

Chruch Break-in.jpeg

The inside view of a broken window at Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hickory. The church was broken into Sunday morning.

Mize said police quickly found Durance the same morning and all stolen items have since been returned to the church.

“In the midst of all that we refused to cancel service,” Mize said.

The service was postponed 30 minutes to clean up the broken glass, Mize said.

During the service, the church held communion and as Mize raised the chalice the church sang the song, “Agnus Dei” which Mize said translates to Lamb of God. “It could be heard throughout Hickory,” Mize said, noting the broken window let the sound out.

Mize said he feels church buildings are no longer considered sacred to some people. “I truly believe the Christian belief is being attacked throughout the world,” he said.

“I want him (Durance) to be repentant and forgiven,” Mize said.

Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church is at 1523 16th St., SE.

