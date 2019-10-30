Catawba County Animal Services confirmed the county’s seventh rabies case of 2019 following an incident in Maiden, according to a recent Catawba County press release.
On Oct. 25, Animal Services responded to a call from a Maiden resident concerning a skunk that was found in a dog’s kennel. The skunk was sent to the North Carolina Public Health Laboratory in Raleigh for testing.
Animal Control and Public Health were notified on Oct. 29 that the skunk tested positive for rabies, according to the release. Because the dog’s owner had proof of prior rabies vaccination, the dog was provided a booster vaccine 2 days after the incident.
Per state vaccination guidelines, animals with prior rabies vaccination should receive a rabies booster within 96 hours of possible rabies exposure, according to the release.
Previous cases reported to the county this year occurred in Claremont, Hickory, Maiden and Newton. Animal Services reminds pet owners that rabies is a threat to pets and humans year-round. The best way to protect pets is to have them properly vaccinated for rabies.
Signs that an animal may be infected with rabies include loss of appetite, irritability and unusual aggression, lack of fear and restlessness, dilated pupils, seizures, trembling and unsteadiness, difficulty swallowing and drooling or foaming at the mouth.
People who encounter an animal with any of these symptoms should avoid contact with the animal and report it to Catawba County Animal Services at 828-464-7686. Pet owners who suspect their pet had contact with a rabid animal are also urged to call Animal Services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.