NEWTON — Maiden sophomore quarterback Ethan Rhodes made his varsity debut under center on the road Friday night, and Fred T. Foard seemingly had no answer for the Blue Devils’ young signal caller. Rhodes totaled 216 yards and four touchdowns as Maiden cruised to a 48-24 victory over their county rivals at Tiger Stadium.
“I think he played well for his first varsity game. He made a few mistakes, but we knew that was gonna happen,” Maiden coach Will Byrne said of Rhodes’ performance. “But he did a lot of things and he’s very coachable, and when we had a few busts he got at least back to the line of scrimmage instead of taking big losses.
“Overall I thought he played well, threw the ball well,” he continued. “For the most part he did a good job of going through his reads and hitting the right person, so for the first game, I’m proud of him. He did a good job.”
The Blue Devils (1-0) scored on each of their first six possessions, beginning with Rhodes’ 12-yard TD pass to Dylan Abernethy at the 5:53 mark of the first quarter. After receiving the opening kickoff, Maiden moved the ball 61 yards in 10 plays for the game’s first score. Amarion Craig gained 35 yards on five carries, while Rhodes completed both of his pass attempts — a 19-yarder to Carson Hansley and the scoring strike to Abernethy — although a missed extra point left the score at 6-0 midway through the opening period.
After Foard (0-1) turned the ball over on downs at the Maiden 13-yard line early in the second quarter, the visitors began their second scoring drive of the night. Another lengthy series ended with a 4-yard TD run from Craig, while Rhodes converted the 2-point conversion to make it 14-0 with 4:29 left until halftime.
Maiden wasn’t done with its first-half scoring, however, as the Tigers went three-and-out and the Blue Devils responded with a six-play, 67-yard drive that was capped by Rhodes’ 1-yard jaunt across the goal line with just over a minute remaining. Following an incompletion on the first play of the series, Rhodes hit Abernethy twice for gains of 16 and 8 yards before Craig gained 7 yards on the ground. Rhodes followed with a 35-yard laser to Kadin Frye to set up his first TD of the contest, which extended Maiden’s lead to 21-0 at the half.
The Blue Devils continued to pour it on in the third quarter. After recovering a Foard fumble on the second-half kickoff, Craig scored from 7 yards out at the 10:42 mark. Later in the quarter, Rhodes found Brennan James for a 65-yard scoring strike and Hansley intercepted a pass and returned it for a TD to increase Maiden’s advantage to 41-0 with 5:28 remaining in the period.
The Tigers finally got on the board on their next possession, as Corey Siemer finished off a nine-play, 58-yard drive with a 5-yard burst into the end zone. He also ran one in for the 2-point conversion.
Maiden countered with a 10-yard TD run from Rhodes in the first minute of the fourth quarter, but Foard was able to put a pair of TDs on the board late. Following a 3-yard scoring run from Case Parker with 5:26 left, Tyler Kirby notched a 9-yard TD in the game’s final minute to account for the final score.
“We definitely needed some confidence,” Foard coach Ryan Gettys, who returned to the sideline after previously coaching the Tigers from 2003-10, said of his team’s late TDs. “It was nice to be able to put it in the end zone.”
Nevertheless, both coaches bemoaned their teams’ lack of discipline. The Blue Devils and Tigers committed a combined 17 penalties for 180 yards, including eight flags for personal fouls.
“I think penalties killed us,” said Gettys. “We got an unsportsmanlike on the very first play and that almost set a tone. Even though we moved the ball well at times, we couldn’t finish and I think penalties played a major part in that. … I think we’ve got some discipline issues we need to work out and I think once we do we’ll be OK.”
“We just have to clean up the little things — the missed tackles on defense, not lining up right, the mouthing on the field,” added Byrne. “There were too many flags, both teams had a lot of flags, we’ve got to clean up the penalties. … But for the most part our effort was there, intensity was there and we got the victory, that’s number one. So we’re starting out 1-0.”
Maiden’s Rhodes completed 10 of 14 passes for 204 yards and two scores, and he also had five carries for 12 yards and two more TDs. Craig added 14 carries for 98 yards and a pair of TDs, while Abernethy finished with six catches for 78 yards and a TD.
On the other side, Foard’s Siemer led all rushers with 18 carries for 117 yards and a TD. Quarterback Will Frye carried 10 times for 47 yards and completed passes to five different receivers.
“Offensively, with the first group I believe we scored every possession … so that was a positive, especially going against a pretty good team,” said Byrne. “But we were able to sustain those long drives and keep the defense off the field and keep their offense off the field. They had a lot of long drives too throughout the game, especially in the first half.”
Maiden hosts South Caldwell next Friday, while Foard travels to Bandys.