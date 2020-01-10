The Maiden Sportsmen Club recently presented the Maiden Police Department Officer of the Year Award to Officer Brittany Broadwater.
Broadwater, a three-year veteran of Maiden Police Department, was selected for her exemplary enforcement work.
Broadwater is also community oriented, including working with the schools and coaching youth sports. She was nominated by her peers and selected by the Maiden Sportsmen Club.
Shown with Broadwater are, from left, Maiden Sportsmen Alan Hooper, Randy Abernathy, Kirk Wentz, Brian Brown, Sean Rome, Butch Parker, Brock Arrowood and Danny Harbinson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.