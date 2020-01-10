Maiden

Shown with Brittany Broadwater (front) are, from left, Maiden Sportsmen Alan Hooper, Randy Abernathy, Kirk Wentz, Brian Brown, Sean Rome, Butch Parker, Brock Arrowood and Danny Harbinson.

The Maiden Sportsmen Club recently presented the Maiden Police Department Officer of the Year Award to Officer Brittany Broadwater.

Broadwater, a three-year veteran of Maiden Police Department, was selected for her exemplary enforcement work.

Broadwater is also community oriented, including working with the schools and coaching youth sports. She was nominated by her peers and selected by the Maiden Sportsmen Club.

