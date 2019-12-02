The Maiden High School Art Club recently transformed six fire hydrants in the town of Maiden into public pieces of art, according to a Catawba County press release.
To view photos, scroll to the bottom of this article.
The beautification project invited students from Maiden High School Art Club to design, paint and transform fire hydrants located along Main Street (U.S. 321) and Potts Street in Maiden.
The initiative is a collaboration among students and teachers from the Maiden High School Art Department, Maiden Fire Department, Town of Maiden, Catawba County Utilities & Engineering and Keep Catawba County Beautiful, according to the release.
“We have been thrilled to see the creativity Maiden art students put toward this innovative project,” Amanda Kain, waste reduction coordinator/educator at Catawba County Utilities & Engineering and executive director of Keep Catawba County Beautiful, said via the release. “These unique pieces of art serve as fun reminders of how important it is to protect and beautify our environment.”
Participating students and their respective hydrant designs include Jenna Parker and Taylor Parrott with “Stitch,” located on Potts Street at Rosenwald Preschool; Kyndell Propst and Providence Reed with “Patriotic,” located on U.S. 321 and North 5th Avenue at Cornerstone Church; Maggie Sigmon and Nalien Thavichith with “Geometric,” located at The Roost and Maiden Chiropractic; Anaia Shank-Golden and Jade Ritchie with “Ice Cream Cone,” located on U.S. 321 and North 11th Avenue; Makayla Moore and Nolan Hendrix with “Oscar,” located at Maiden Car Wash on the corner of U.S. 321 and East Boyd St; and Tori Bumgarner and Tori Williams with “Geometric,” located at Maiden Family Medical Center on U.S. 321.
Six hydrants were previously transformed by students in May 2019 as part of this initiative, and six more are set to be painted in spring 2020 to complete the project.
