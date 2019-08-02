The Maiden football team held its first fall practice on Thursday morning. According to head coach Will Byrne, a new quarterback will take over for the Blue Devils this season in sophomore Ethan Rhodes. Senior Bain Sipe should see time at wide receiver and running back, while senior wide receivers Dylan Abernethy and Carson Hansley will be two of the squad’s top pass catchers. Senior center Presley Poovey will lead the offensive line, with senior linebacker Chris Morgan expected to anchor the defense along with Abernethy in the secondary.
Look for a full 2019 Maiden football preview in the Friday, Aug. 23, edition of the Hickory Daily Record. Additionally, check out upcoming editions of the HDR for more photos from local high school football practices.