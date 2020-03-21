NEWTON — When he started playing baseball as a 9-year-old, Maiden freshman Caden Brantley probably didn’t think much about the future he might have in the sport. Now 14, a lot has changed in the five years since.
Not only is Brantley excelling on the diamond, but he’s also shining on the gridiron. The Newton native recently transferred to Maiden from Lincolnton, where he was a defensive back and wide receiver on the Wolves’ football team last fall.
“I feel like they do have a good athletic system,” said Brantley of Maiden. “The way it’s been going so far, I’ve gotten a lot of good programs for sports and weight training, so I like how that’s been.”
Brantley has really been focusing on strength training during the shutdown of school and athletics due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. His mother Tracy Myers helps him with weight lifting and academics, while his father Ronnie Holmes handles most other forms of working out and lining up camps, showcases and college visits.
Brantley has represented baseball showcase teams such as Baseball Factory and Perfect Game. He has attended events in Greensboro, Fayetteville, Kannapolis and Fort Myers, Florida.
During one of the showcases, a person associated with George Washington University was impressed with Brantley’s performance. He chose him as one of 16 players from across the nation to play in an upcoming event in the Dominican Republic, which is currently scheduled to take place in June.
“He’s got strength at five different positions,” said Holmes of his son. “He plays all three outfield positions, first base and he pitches.”
“My biggest strength would probably be knowledge of the game and making hard decisions,” added Brantley, who admitted he still needs to work on his “consistency in all aspects of the game.”
“Once I get that down, then there’s really nothing that can stop me from there,” he said.
Nevertheless, Brantley has interest in playing either baseball or football at the next level. He has already gained the attention of major colleges, and his father plans to take him to local college camps as well as Oklahoma State University and the University of Tennessee this summer.
“We’re just trying to get Caden around to see what he likes,” said Holmes. “We want to see if he even likes the schools, see if he likes the atmosphere or which schools he’s the most interested in.”
According to Holmes, Brantley’s cousin is a Division I college football player who works out with him during the summer. He played three years at the University of Missouri and will be transferring to Oklahoma State as a graduate transfer to finish his collegiate career.
Like Brantley, Holmes is also amazed by Maiden’s athletic program. He believes the weight room is top class, and he also thinks the Blue Devils are well-organized.
“They approach it from a business standpoint and I like that,” said Holmes. “They’re very organized and they’re very scripted as far as for the athlete.
“The fun thing about it is they (Lincolnton) played Maiden this past year and when we met with the Maiden coach (Will Byrne) prior to us moving, one of the strong things he said was he was surprised how they had a running back at Maiden that Caden did a good job on as far as tackling and technique from a safety standpoint,” he continued. “And just to hear that from another coach that hasn’t coached him evaluate him, knowing that he was coming in, they were excited to get him and Caden’s excited to be there.”
With three full years left as a Blue Devil, the future certainly appears bright for this two-sport athlete.
