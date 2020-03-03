NC SENATOR ANDY WELLS

ROBERT C. REED/HICKORY DAILY RECORD: Wells 

Catawba County’s incumbent state Sen. Andy Wells got the most votes for North Carolina lieutenant governor in his home county. Statewide, he was in second place in the Republican primary around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. He faced eight challengers.

Wells got 41.6 percent of the vote in Catawba County but about 14.5 percent statewide as of late Tuesday night. He was second to Mark Robinson, who had 32.9 percent of about 605,300 votes cast with 70 percent of the precincts reporting statewide.

Wells was in second ahead of opponents Mark Johnson, who had about 12 percent, John L. Ritter, with 12 percent, Greg Gebhardt, with 7 percent, Scott Stone with 6 percent, Renee Ellmers, with 6 percent, Deborah Cochran, with 6 percent, and Buddy Bengel, with 3 percent.

Wells will leave his seat representing N.C. Senate District 42 at the end of this year.

Wells could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

