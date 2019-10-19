HICKORY – The Lenoir-Rhyne University A Cappella Choir and Sacred Music Program will present “So Much to Sing About,” a musical program commemorating the annual Christian Feast of All Saints, Friday, Nov. 1, at 7:30 p.m., at Grace Chapel.
This event is intended to be a time of reflective worship, weaving together congregational hymns, choral music, organ music, and reflections. The title “So Much to Sing About” is taken from the hymn of the same name, written for Paul Manz’s 70th birthday in 1989. 2019 marks the 100th anniversary of Manz’s birth.
“As an organist and composer, Paul Manz made significant contributions to church and has influenced multiple generations of musicians in the Lutheran tradition and beyond,” said Ryan Luhrs, LR director of choral activities.
The Rev. Michael Costello, cantor of Grace Lutheran Church, River Forest, Illinois, will lead the event as organist. Costello, a 2002 graduate of LR’s Sacred Music Program, was the 1999 recipient of the Ruth and Paul Manz Award.
In addition to Costello’s leadership, Luhrs will direct the choirs and collaborative artist Jeana Neal Borman and Grace Chapel Cantor Cory Westby will accompany the choir and assist in leading congregational singing.
Members of the community are invited to submit names of loved ones who have died to ryan.luhrs@lr.edu. Names submitted by Friday, Oct. 25, will be included in the program. Attendees will be invited to light a candle in memory of a loved one as they enter the chapel.
On Saturday, Nov. 2, Costello will lead workshops on the music and legacy of Manz as part of the Association of Lutheran Church Musicians day-long workshop, also held at LRU’s Grace Chapel. For more information or to register, visit alcm.org/event/hickory-nc/.
The performance is free and open to the public. No tickets are required. A love offering will be received at the door. For more information, contact Luhrs at ryan.luhrs@lr.edu and 828-328-1749
