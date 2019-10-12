HICKORY — The Lenoir-Rhyne University Institute for Faith and Learning will open its 2019-20 speaker series with a presentation by Mary Elise Lowe, Ph.D., on Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. in Grace Chapel. The event is free and open to the public.
A frequent lecturer and author of numerous articles and books, Lowe’s presentation titled, “A Queer Theology of Vocation,” which will highlight how Martin Luther taught that every individual had a vocation to serve God and neighbor. However, she notes, many models of vocation often exclude LGBTQI people because of traditional stereotypes about family, work, and identity. Drawing from Lutheran theology, biblical studies and queer theory, Lowe proposes a more inclusive understanding of vocation that honors the calls and gifts of all people.
An independent scholar, Lowe is associate professor of religion at Augsburg University in Minneapolis. Her teaching, research, and writing focus on contemporary theologies, LGBTQI theologies, the theology of Martin Luther, and disability theologies. Lowe’s most recent essay, “The Queer Body-Mind in Martin Luther’s Theology: From Subaltern Sodomite to Embodied Imago Dei,” is forthcoming in “The Alternative Luther — Lutheran Theology from the Subaltern.” She is also the author of “From the Same Spirit: Receiving the Theological Gifts of Transgender Christians” and “Rabbi, Who Sinned?’: Disability Theologies and Sin.”
Lowe earned a doctorate from the Graduate Theological Union in Berkley, Calif., and a Master of Divinity from Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minn. She also lived and studied in the Seattle area, Chicago, the Twin Cities, Holden Village, and the country of Swaziland, where she completed her pastoral internship. When she is not teaching, Lowe enjoys making music with friends, biking, skiing, baking, and camping.
The Lenoir-Rhyne University Institute for Faith and Learning speaker series continues with these dates and speakers as follows:
Richard Beck, Ph.D.
Jan. 30, 2020
7 p.m., Grace Chapel
A professor and chair of the Department of Psychology at Abilene Christian University, Beck is a sought-after speaker and an award-winning blogger and author. His most recent book is “Stranger God: Meeting Jesus in Disguise” and his next book, “Trains, Jesus and Murder: The Gospel According to Johnny Cash,” is set for release in November. Every Monday evening, Beck leads a Bible class for 50 inmates at the maximum-security French Robertson unit and has written and spoken extensively about his experiences working at a prison.
Beck earned a doctorate in experimental psychology from Southern Methodist University. He received both his master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Abilene Christian University. Beck is married to Jana, a high school theater teacher, and they have two sons, Brenden and Aidan. The Becks attend Highland Church of Christ in Abilene, Texas, where he serves as an elder and adult faith Bible class teacher. Beck also serves and leads at Freedom Fellowship, a mission church plant of Highland that reaches out to the poor and homeless of the city.
Eboo Patel
April 23, 2020
7 p.m. P.E. Monroe Auditorium
Founder and president of Interfaith Youth Core, a national nonprofit working to make interfaith cooperation a social norm, Patel is the author of “Acts of Faith,” “Sacred Ground,” “Interfaith Leadership,” and “Out of Many Faiths.” For more than 15 years, he has worked with governments, social sector organizations, and college and university campuses to help realize a future where religion is a bridge of cooperation rather than a barrier of division. Named by U.S. News & World Report as one of America’s Best Leaders of 2009, Patel served on President Obama’s inaugural Faith Council.
Patel holds a doctorate in the sociology of religion from Oxford University, where he studied on a Rhodes scholarship. Currently, Patel spends most of his time on the road, doing what he loves: meeting students, educators and community leaders to talk about the complex landscape of religious diversity and the power of interfaith cooperation in the 21st century. These details and more about Patel and Interfaith Youth Core are found at ifyc.org. This event is co-sponsored by the Lenoir-Rhyne University Living Well Center for Vocation and Purpose and Visiting Writers Series, with the Catawba Valley Interfaith Council.
For more information, visit lr.edu/publicevents; contact Jonathan Schwiebert, LR professor of religious studies, at jonathan.schwiebert@lr.edu; or call 828-328-7184.
The Lenoir-Rhyne University Institute for Faith and Learning speaker series invites prominent religious figures and authors to share their work and beliefs with audiences at LR and Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary. The IFL, in conjunction with the Academy for Faith and Leadership at LTSS, endeavors to provide programming that contributes to and enriches a culture of the intellect that is theologically based. Its programs are directed at Christians of all traditions.
