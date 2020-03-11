Both Lenoir-Rhyne University and Catawba Valley Community College are taking precautions for the coronavirus.
Lenoir-Rhyne set up a web page related to coronavirus: lr.edu/campus-safety/coronavirus-updates.
The university has assembled a university task force to plan the response in case the area was to see an outbreak of the disease. The task force had its first meeting on Tuesday, according to the web page.
Maintenance workers on campus are also undertaking extensive cleaning of buildings and hand sanitizer stations are set up throughout the campus.
In addition, the university has canceled two university-sponsored spring break trips and is communicating with students studying abroad, according to the web page.
A statement from CVCC said the college will ensure that “all students, faculty and staff are aware of and practicing good hand hygiene and taking common-sense precautions to protect from the spread of respiratory illnesses.”
Both schools said they are working with county health officials and are encouraging students and employees not to come on campus if they are sick.
