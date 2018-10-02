HICKORY — The Survivors of Loss to Suicide Hickory Support Group will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Transportation Insight, 310 Main Ave. Way SE Hickory. Park in the parking lot where the two buildings meet.
The group offers support for people who have lost a loved one — family member or friend — to suicide.
Each session will focus on a different topic on the complicated grief that comes from losing someone to suicide.
The group is open to teens and adults.
New members will have time at the beginning of each group to share their story if they feel they want to. This group is for anyone whose loss has occurred recently or decades ago as those at different stages all have wisdom to share. The group provides support for all those who have been expected to have “moved on by now,” and gives participants a place to shed tears with others who know moving on may never happen and that’s OK.
AFSP National Survivor day is coming up on Nov. 17. If you have experienced a loss to suicide you are invited to attend this day. You may register at https://afsp.org/survivor_day/hickory-north-carolina-2/ if you would like to attend.
For more information, email Leisa Bentley at leisabentley@charter.net or call 828-495-3179 and leave a voicemail which will be returned as quickly as possible.