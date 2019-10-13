HICKORY - Descendants of Lonnie Manson Sigmon family will gather Sunday, Oct. 20, at 1:15 p.m. at Captain's Galley Restaurant, Springs Road location. The meal will be dutch treat.
Captain's Galley is at 1261 16th St., NE, at the corner of Springs Road and Sandy Ridge Road (16th Street NE).
This will be the group's 41st annual reunion celebrating the Sigmon family clan.
The Sigmon family originated in Huffenhardt, Germany, about 1569. Descendants have been able to trace 17 generations to present day. The Lonnie Sigmon family has five living generations including 10 children and well over 100 descendants.
For more information, contact Mike Sigmon at 404-277-7369, Brenda Putnam or Barry Sigmon.
