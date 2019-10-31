20191031_hdr_news_HPSeyeglasses_p1

The Long View Lions Club and Treasure White were recognized during a recent meeting of the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education for their “gift of sight” to several students.

 Photo by Beverly Snowden

Through various fundraisers, contributions and community support, the members of the Long View Lions Club provided new eyeglasses to several students at Southwest Primary School, according to a Hickory Public Schools press release.

The group was recently recognized by the Board of Education of Hickory Public Schools for the club's extended outreach to elementary students with vision impairment. 

“Our primary mission is to help visually impaired persons and we found two amazing people in the community who stepped up -- and provided professional support with this project,” said Wayne Houser,  president of the Lions Club, via the release.

Treasure White, optician with Treasure’s Vision, and Dr. Alan Winesett, optometrist, came forward to assist with the project by helping six students receive the proper eyeglasses and providing repair work on frames for other students.

“Hickory Public Schools is sincerely grateful to the Long View Lions Club, Treasure White, and Dr. Winesett for providing the gift of sight to several of our students,” said Beverly Snowden, Hickory schools' director of communications, via the release. “The students are proud of their new glasses — and with improved vision, they are excited to see clearly in their learning environment.”

Wayne Houser was joined by Treasure White for the recognition, in addition to members of the Long View Lions Club: Elizabeth Hart, Dawson Hart, Scott Bolick, David Bolick and Erin Sigmon, principal of Southwest Primary.

Dr. Winesett was unable to attend the event but Hickory Public Schools recognized his outstanding contribution. The recognition certificates were presented by Dr. Bryan Graham, chairman of the board of education and Dr. Robbie Adell, Hickory Public Schools superintendent.

