Nariah Abernethy, 4th grader at Longview Elementary School, recently returned to school after beating cancer.
"At Hickory Public Schools, we celebrate all of our students and staff -- but when one of our own goes through such a difficult journey, we are thankful for good news," a Hickory Public School press release said.
Abernethy's classmates, teachers and principal celebrated with her this week before going on winter break.
