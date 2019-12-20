20191220_hdr_news_longviewcancer

Longview Elementary School fourth grader Nariah Abernethy (right) gives a thumbs up with her teacher Carolina Walker as they celebrate Nariah's return to school after surviving cancer. 

 Photo by Beverly Snowden

Nariah Abernethy, 4th grader at Longview Elementary School, recently returned to school after beating cancer.

"At Hickory Public Schools, we celebrate all of our students and staff -- but when one of our own goes through such a difficult journey, we are thankful for good news," a Hickory Public School press release said.

Abernethy's classmates, teachers and principal celebrated with her this week before going on winter break. 

