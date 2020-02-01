Mary Reynolds, public information officer and alumni director at Catawba Valley Community College, stands in her office Friday on her last day before retiring after 20 years of service. CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw praised Reynolds' service to university, particularly highlighting her work with the school's alumni association. "She basically has taken a program and built it from scratch and she is going to be sorely missed here at CVCC," Hinshaw said.
Longtime CVCC public information officer retires
Kevin Griffin
Hickory Daily Record city reporter Email: kgriffin@hickoryrecord.com
