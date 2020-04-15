As the investigation into the explosion at a Long View hydrogen fuel plant continues, town leaders are asking residents to be patient.
Long View’s elected leaders say they do plan to respond to community concerns.
The explosion at the OneH2 hydrogen fuel plant on April 7 was felt throughout Catawba County. It damaged roughly 60 homes.
The cause for the explosion is still unknown, Amy McCauley, communications and marketing director for Catawba County, said on Wednesday.
“According to Deputy Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance, investigations generally involve various stages of information gathering and evaluation,” McCauley said. “This can take quite a bit of time with a large investigation such as this.”
Long View Mayor Pro Tem Randall Mays declined to comment, saying he wanted to wait until the investigation of the explosion is complete before the town comments on it. The city echoed Mays’ words in a press release Wednesday, stating the board would not be making any comment on the explosion until the investigation is complete.
Alderman David Elder said his own home was affected by the explosion. “We were so blessed no one was hurt,” he said.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the council has not met since the explosion. Members said they are working on a way now to possibly have an official meeting via phone or webcam. “This (COVID-19) has taught us to be patient,” Elder said.
In a future meeting, the council will likely discuss the plant and address community concerns. “We will make sure everyone feels comfortable going forward,” Elder said.
The council also may want to address a petition demanding the hydrogen fuel plant be forbidden from operating in the community. Long View resident Natasha Walker created the petition. She wrote that neighbors have been concerned about the hydrogen plant since it opened. Her petition on change.org was showing 1,407 signatures at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Prior to opening the hydrogen fuel plant, the owner received the necessary permits, and the current use of the building is allowed under town ordinances, according to the release from the town. OneH2 acquired the deed for the property at 620 23rd St. NW from Diamond City LLC in March 2018, according to documents posted on Catawba County GIS.
In October of that year, Long View aldermen unanimously voted to apply for a $250,000 state building reuse grant for the company, according to meeting minutes. The grant was based on the creation of 21 jobs. The town paid a $12,500 match for the grant.
The minutes show there was no discussion of zoning or safety during that meeting.
Elder said on Wednesday the building was zoned for industrial purposes before OneH2 purchased it.
Town Administrator David Draughn said the building was vacant before the company moved in. Most recently, the space was occupied by the tool manufacturer Forest City Tool.
Draughn said he is working to find answers to some questions regarding the company and the plant, including questions about zoning, safety and whether there was ever an opportunity for the public to give input regarding the plant.
