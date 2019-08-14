HICKORY — The public is invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m. to learn how to maintain long-term healthy living. A workshop, “The 100-Year-Old Gardener,” will focus on how to foster longevity of the body and mind in and outside of the garden.
The talk will delve into what science can teach us about maintaining our independence as we age, especially out of doors, so that we can keep doing the things that we love. This talk is presented in collaboration with Catawba County Cooperative Extension Center.
The presenter, Dr. Jessica Urzen, is a board-certified Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R) physician. PM&R is a medical specialty focused on neuro rehabilitation after stroke, spinal cord injury, and brain injury, as well as musculoskeletal medicine including treating sports injuries and joint pain. She is the medical director of Catawba Valley Medical Center’s Inpatient Rehab and has an outpatient clinic at the Wellness Center on CVMC’s campus.
The Aug. 22 workshop is free and open to the public. For more information, call 304-0500 ext. 7235. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.