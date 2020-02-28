HICKORY - The Catawba County Youth Council is accepting requests for funding proposals (RFPs) that are targeted to address the identified impact areas of health, education and income as they relate to the needs and well-being of children and youth in the community.
Youth Council RFPs will only be accepted for programs identifiable under these impact areas that specifically address the needs of children and youth in Catawba County.
The RFP applications are due to Catawba County United Way by 5 p.m. on March 13.
RFPs will be considered by the Catawba County Youth Council from organizations that are either incorporated as a not-for-profit, tax exempt entity or that have a 501-C3 legal status, within Catawba County, that comply with applicable legal, federal, state and local operating and reporting requirements (government approved accounting practices, annual audit, 990, nondiscrimination).
RFPs for consideration by the Youth Council must be programs operated by an active, responsible and voluntary governing body and adhere to a locally developed and adopted code of ethics for volunteers and staff, which include provisions for ethical management, publicity, fundraising practices and full and fair disclosure.
Monies available for program funding are raised solely by youth – groups and/or individuals in Catawba County through the Catawba County United Way’s annual community campaign. Catawba County Youth Council members hear program presentations and make funding recommendations to the Catawba County United Way Board of Directors for approval. These funding recommendations are made solely by the Catawba County Youth Council and its panel members.
Applications are available on the web at www.ccunitedway.com/Your-United-Way/Youth-Council or you may contact John Bailey, Director of Community Impact at jbailey@ccunitedway.com or Linda Lutz, United Way Youth Council Community Investment Coordinator at 828-302-9513 or by email to llutzlulu@gmail.com.
Applications not received by March 13 will not be accepted.
Organizations selected to be considered for funding will be notified in writing by March 23.
Agency presentations are scheduled for April 20.
All grant amounts are contingent on funding recommended by the Youth Council and approved by the Catawba County United Way Board of Directors at their regularly scheduled meeting.
