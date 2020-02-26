HICKORY - The Hickory NAACP and the Office of Multicultural Affairs of Lenoir-Rhyne University invite the public to a celebration and awards presentation from 1:30-3 p.m. Friday in LR's Cromer Student Center.
The awards will celebrate Hickory high school and college student artists and their artwork focusing on African Americans' accomplishments, including those relating to racial equality and engagement through civil discourse.
The exhibition began as a preview on Jan. 21, organized in conjunction with Martin Luther King Jr. Day events at Lenoir-Rhyne University. It is closing this Friday afternoon in LR’s Cromer Student Center, where it has been exhibited during the month in conjunction with Black History Month.
During this time viewers have been encouraged to make their popular choice selection. Final exhibition awards decision-making will be announced Friday when student winners will be presented with cash awards funded by the United Council of Catawba County. Popular choice selections may be made until 1:30 p.m. Friday.
This year’s student exhibition serves as a special tribute to the Rev. Douglas Elane Moore who passed away in August 2019 at the age of 91. Born and raised in Hickory, Moore graduated from Ridgeview High School in 1945. He earned his BA from North Carolina College for Negroes, Durham, followed by a Bachelor and a Master of Sacred Theology from Boston University School of Divinity. While at BU, Moore met and worked with classmate, Martin Luther King Jr., serving as a consultant for the early formation of King’s sit-ins, devoting his life to fighting injustice and advocating for change.
Light refreshments will be served at 1:30 p.m. Friday, followed at 2 p.m. by announcements and awards.
For more information, contact Lenoir-Rhyne University, Multicultural Affairs Office, at emma.sellers@lr.edu, or 828-328-7288.
