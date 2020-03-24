HICKORY — In order to assist in the prevention of COVID-19, Foothills Faith and Friendship Hickory Young Adult Christian Group will not meet in person for the scheduled Thursday, March 26, “Post-St. Paddy Social.”
Instead, there will be a group FaceTime video chat offered at the schedule time 7 p.m. on Thursday for anyone interested.
To participate, contact 828-578-2732 via text or phone call, or via Facebook.com/HickoryChristianYA, a few minutes before the virtual social. There will be prayer, a few scripture passages discussed, and shared social time together.
All are welcome to participate. The Hickory-based YA group is sponsored by St. Aloysius, Corinth Reformed, and Episcopal Church of the Ascension. In-person socials and meetings will take place when national and local health authorities deem it safe to have larger public gatherings.
