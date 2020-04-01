HICKORY - Thanks to the generosity of members and supporters, the YMCA has repurposed buildings and staff to support critical community needs during the coronavirus pandemic.
Honoring the recommendations of Gov. Roy Cooper and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the YMCA has temporarily suspended all member access and membership activities.
YMCA teams have mobilized to explore ways to support the community. For example, it is:
• Providing emergency child care for first responders, frontline health care workers, teachers, and other essential personnel.
• Serving with its blood collection partners by providing space to ensure blood pantries remained stocked when other drives have been canceled.
• Offering online workouts and group exercise classes and livestreaming Y classes to help people stay healthy and connected during this time of isolation.
• Conducting virtual community health sessions and doing phone check-ins for seniors and people with diabetes and other chronic conditions.
• Sharing educational and fun resources for parents and children as they adjust to a new normal.
• Working on solutions to support its staff, including more than 200 team members who are now without work.
“Our Y has the ability to pivot our mission to respond when our communities need us most. We have the facilities and expertise to provide emergency child care and other services while doing our part to protect children and our staff,” said Nat Auten, CEO of the YMCA of Catawba Valley. “No other organization is better equipped to provide child care to medical personnel, first responders and the critical workers the community relies on.”
The Y’s emergency child care services are being offered in partnership with county emergency management agencies, school systems and health departments, and follow all recommendations from health experts. This includes guidelines for checking temperatures upon arrival and throughout the day, cleaning and social distancing.
The YMCA of Catawba Valley is currently serving more than 100 children, many whose parents are medical staff, nursing home workers and grocery operators. The Y will also become a blood donation site.
“The Y is all about strengthening community, and we’re shifting operations during this challenging time to support families in different ways,” Auten said.
Emergency child care is available from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m for 6 weeks to 12 years of age, Monday through Friday. The cost is $30, but financial assistance is available. To apply, contact Hunter Townsend huntert@ymcacv.org 828-464-6130 or Bethany Spears bethanys@ymcacv.org 828-324-2858.
“The needs look different during a pandemic, but the Y remains committed to service,” says Lori Sadowski, chief volunteer officer, YMCA of Catawba Valley. “I’ve never been more proud to be a volunteer and member of the YMCA. Our members, donors and partners are critical to our Y’s ability to help in this crisis. Without this support, this would not be possible.”
At the same time, the Y faces its own challenges. “Every cancellation and membership put on hold has a direct impact on our ability to support our staff team and the community moving forward,” Auten said. “We know it isn’t possible for everyone, but we’re asking members to consider keeping their memberships active so we can use this revenue to protect our community during this time of uncertainty.”
To help the Y provide programs and services during the COVID-19 pandemic, contact Paxton Tallent paxtont@ymcacv.org 828-569-2763 or Kara Cloninger karac@ymcacv.org, 828-838-1571.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.