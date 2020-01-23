NEWTON – How do you teach kids about safety in a way that’s accessible to them? Use a cheerful yellow dinosaur to deliver information that’s age-appropriate and effective.
The Catawba County Library is hosting a special Yello Dyno storytime focused on children’s safety at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Conover Branch Library (403 Conover Station SE). It will be presented by the Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center.
The Yello Dyno curriculum features video clips, is music driven, and is intended to benefit children from 4-12 years old. It touches on ways for young people to avoid the impact of bullies and cyberbullies, violent children and adults, drug pushers, kidnappers, abusers, and predators. It does this by teaching youngsters to identify deceptive behavior in others, to react to their own instincts, and to build self-confidence.
The program is based on the Nobel Prize-winning research of Dr. Roger Sperry and the internationally recognized research on children in crisis of Dr. Bruce Perry. The program has educated more than 3 million children since being introduced in 1987.
The Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center of Catawba County exists to build a community dedicated to the prevention of, and a coordinated response to, child abuse and neglect. For more information, visit http://catawbacountycapc.org/.
To learn more about the Catawba County Library System or any of its programs and resources, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them on Facebook.
