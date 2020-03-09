HICKORY — Writers from Kakalak, an award-winning annual journal of writing and art by North and South Carolina residents, will be featured at the next Poetry Hickory, to be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse in downtown Hickory.

Kakalak is an 8-year-old journal published by Main Street Rag Publishing Company in Charlotte, and edited by Kim Blum-Hyclak, and David Poston.

Readers from Kakalak will include Joyce Compton Brown, Les Brown, Kathy Ackerman, Janet Ford, Kathy Ackerman, Nancy Womack, and others.

Poetry Hickory is a 13-year-old monthly reading series coordinated by Lenoir Rhyne poetry professor Scott Owens, and hosted by Taste Full Beans. For more information, contact Owens at 828-234-4266 or by email at asowens1@yahoo.com

