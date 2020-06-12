Workers install pedestrian bridge supports as part of City Walk project

Over the past two weeks, workers have installed support posts for the pedestrian bridge over N.C. 127 as part of the ongoing City Walk work.

The pedestrian bridge will above over N.C. 127 and between the train tracks and the Main Avenue bridge.

The bridge is one component of the City Walk, the walking and biking path that will connect downtown Hickory and Lenoir-Rhyne University.

It is not the only pedestrian bridge planned for the walkway. Another pedestrian bridge over Third Street NW is also under construction.

