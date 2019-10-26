HICKORY - Western Piedmont Woodcrafters announced the winners of their annual woodworking contest. Club member votes determined winners. The club awarded prizes of $50 for first, $30 for second, and $20 for third place, in both the advanced and the novice/intermediate skill groups.
In the advanced group, Gene Rivera won first place with a music box; Johnny Hipps was second with an intarsia fish; and Steve Boyer was third with a scroll saw crane. In the novice/intermediate group, Dale Pfingst and Billy Buff tied for first place with a table and a chest, respectively. Ray Peirce placed third with a table.
The Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club consists of about 70 Hickory-area woodworkers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals. The club usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop in Hickory. The exceptions are its annual offsite picnic, the October Klingspor’s Woodworking Extravaganza, and a combined November/December meeting.
For more information, call 828-855-4941.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.