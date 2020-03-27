A house fire in Alexander County early Thursday morning claimed the life of a Bethlehem woman.
Fire Marshal Mark Earle said emergency personnel were dispatched at 4:49 a.m. to a structure fire at a home on H and H Lane in Bethlehem.
Earle said Janet Hill, 65, died in the fire. Her family was notified Thursday afternoon.
Earle said Hill was the only one living at the residence.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the home was a total loss.
The Bethlehem, Wittenburg, and Ellendale fire departments and Alexander County EMS responded to the fire. The Alexander fire marshal, sheriff’s office, and State Bureau of Investigation were also on the scene.
