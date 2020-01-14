HICKORY - The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the Jan. 8 meeting. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “holidays."

Winners from the Jan. 8 competition are:

First place, Stan Bolton image entitled “Snow Dance”

Second place, Ed Lane image entitled “Gift Boxes”

Third place, Doreen Sugierski image entitled “Santa in Grapevine Texas”

Fourth place, Dan Kiser image entitled “Christmas Ornament Surprise”

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year.

 Upcoming meetings are as follows:

 Jan. 22 print competition, open, (lifetime)

Jan. 25 field trip to The Asheville Breweries

Feb. 5 presentation by Davis Goodman on abstracts and processing

Feb. 19 projection competition with the subject of “repetition”

Feb. 22 field trip to Atlanta Aquarium

 The public is invited to attend; membership is not required. More information can be obtained from the club’s website at www.cvcameraclub.org or by e-mailing Daniel Kiser, club president, at dwkiser@gmail.com.

