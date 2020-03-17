HICKORY - Disabled American Veterans Chapter 34 of Hickory and Veterans Helping Veterans presented two checks Friday to a 79-year-old deaf widow of a disabled Korean War-era Army veteran.
The woman, who wishes to remain unnamed, along with others of the Spring Lake community, have been forced to move their mobile homes at their own expense following new ownership of the neighborhood.
“I’m pretty sure that Hubert (deceased husband) is looking down smiling,” the woman said after receiving the checks while playing bingo at the DAV 34 building in Hickory.
DAV members became aware of the woman's situation as she regularly attends a weekly bingo fundraiser oﬀered at the chapter’s building at 882 21st St. Drive SE in Hickory every Friday night.
The woman and her deceased husband moved to this community shortly after their marriage, 35 years ago this month.
“When my husband died (in 2011), we had just recently bought the (current) trailer,” she said. “I was really broke, but I toughed it out to ﬁnish paying for it.”
Moving the home has required signiﬁcant planning to meet Catawba County requirements, as well as a huge ﬁnancial burden for the woman, who lives on a limited income. “If I didn’t have this help, I couldn’t get through what I’m going through,” she said. “Now I feel like I have a future.”
“It is our mission to help veterans and their families,” said Jacob Shronce, commander of DAV 34. “She should not have to go into debt because of a forced move. She is deserving of a hand up as a widow of a veteran.”
DAV 34 has a limited budget, and was unable to pay the entire expense of over $5,600 to move and set up her mobile home in another part of the county.
“Our nonproﬁt organization’s sole ability to help veterans and their families comes from donations and fundraisers like bingo and raﬄes,” Shronce said.
Another veterans organization, Veterans Helping Veterans, teamed with DAV 34 and contributed more than $1,500 to meet the moving expenses.
“I’m glad you all did this for her, because she would have had to start over,” said Renvia Crow, a regular bingo player.
If you would like to contribute to support the DAV 34’s mission of helping veterans and their families living in Catawba County, contact Jacob Shronce at 828-256-8248.
