HICKORY – Although the 55th season of the Western Piedmont Symphony has come to a halt as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, Music Director and Conductor Matthew Troy keeps the music playing on.
Last month, Troy announced the #PlayOn online video initiative, where WPS, local and out-of-state musicians record their own at-home performances to be shared on the Symphony’s social media. Continuing the online music-sharing experience, Friday will see the Western Piedmont Symphony’s first online watch party, hosted by Troy. On Friday at 7:30 p.m., Troy will share selections and insights from Beethoven, Liszt, Stravinsky and more.
"I am so excited to offer this online concert experience since we are unable to be together," Troy said.
"While I know nothing can replace the thrill of live music, I hope that this event will be fun, uplifting, educational, and entertaining. Our patrons and supporters are so important to us in times like this and we are committed to providing great music to them.”
To log into the event, visit WPSymphony.org, or visit them on Facebook at Facebook.com/WesternPiedmontSymphony.
Western Piedmont Symphony is a grant recipient of the North Carolina Arts Council and a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory. Box office hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily.
For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit www.WPSymphony.org, or email info@WPSymphony.org.
